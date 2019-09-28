MEC ANNUAL CENTURY RIDE IN CREEMORE

9am start

Join MEC for their annual Century Ride in Creemore!

This is a one day road cycling adventure on an open course for people who are passionate about their active lifestyles.

Choose from a beautiful 50K, and 100K (approximate distances) route that takes you along the scenic roads of Creemore! There will be marshals and directional signs along the course, as well as rest stops along the way complete with hydration, fuel, and washrooms. Upon finishing, celebrate your accomplishment with food, drink and the camaraderie of other riders at the Creemore Springs Brewery.

To register, and for more details, please visit our event page – https://events.mec.ca/node/252226