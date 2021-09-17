This year McDonalds McHappy Day is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, and every purchase across the full McDonald’s menu supports families with sick children and local children’s charities.

For one day only a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold all day long goes to RMHC and other children’s charities across Canada to raise money for children in need.

Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day, along with the every day support of Canadians at McDonald’s, has helped RMHC support more than 425,000 families across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child’s treatment

The impact of Ronald McDonald House Charities across our communities is far-reaching. Today, 1 in 4 Canadians has either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has

Don’t forget – while you’re at McDonald’s, you can ask to round-up your order and the difference will be donated to RMHC in your community!

Can’t get to a McDonald’s restaurant? You can still donate to RMHC by visiting: rmhc.ca to make a direct donation

Annually, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) supports more than 26,000 families while their child is healing in a hospital nearby

For more information about McDonalds McHappy day, click here