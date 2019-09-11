MCDONALD’S IS GIVING OUT FREE CHEESEBURGERS FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 24

McDonald’s is offering up their annual National Cheeseburger Day deal for an entire week this year.

While National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18th, from September 18th to 24th, My McD’s registered app users can get a free cheeseburger with the purchase of food or a beverage costing $1 or more before taxes.

The deal is limited to one per customer for the whole week, but you can spend as low as $1 to get a free cheeseburger!