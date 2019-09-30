Listen Live

McDonald’s Canada Tests Out Plant-Based Burger

Behold the P.L.T.

Today was the first day of testing out the P.L.T. (Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.) at McDonald’s restaurants in Canada. 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario have begun offering the Beyond Meat burger patty sandwich. It has lettuce and tomato, a slice of cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo, and the Beyond patty, served on a sesame bun.

