Marvel President Says Hundreds Of Superheroes Could Join The MCU With Disney-Fox Merge

Marvel president Kevin Feige has announced that “hundreds” of superheroes could be featured in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after a huge deal was made with Disney and Fox when the former purchased the latter’s assets for a whopping $52.4 billion.

The deal allowed for the introduction of characters like Deadpool and Fantastic Four into the ever expanding MCU. Feige has revealed in an interview at the Golden Globes that he’s hoping to explore these new possibilities.

“The truth is I’m excited for all of them, and it’s not just the marquee names, you know,” he told MTV News. “There are hundreds of names on those agreements and the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel.”

Check out the full interview below.