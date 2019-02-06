Listen Live

Martin Scorsese’s Movie ‘The Irishman’ Will Be Released on Netflix This Year

"Sometime in October"...looks like Netflix is looking for that Oscar win for next year!

Martin Scorsese’s long awaited mob movie is FINALLY coming to Netflix…sometime this year.

The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt’s book I heard You Paint Houses, and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Romano. There is a lot o CGI involved (due to flashbacks…De Niro couldn’t play a 30 -year-old without it) so the budget is around $140 million.

Sebastian Maniscalco (the comedian) was on Joe Rogan’s podcast and revealed that it’s “coming out in October”.

