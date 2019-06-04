Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumours of Tom Delonge Rejoining blink-182

Rumours have been circulating that former band member and guitarist Tom DeLonge may return to Blink-182.

DeLonge had departed from the band in 2015 to chase aliens, and last month he claimed that he would reunite with Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. “Yes, everybody, I will play with Blink again,” DeLonge explained to San Diego’s 91X. “That’s the whole plan. I talk to Travis all the time, and I talked to Mark just the other day and we’re always discussing what makes sense and when.”

Mark Hoppus has stated that talk of former frontman Tom DeLonge rejoining blink-182 is “a completely unfounded rumour​”. https://t.co/Rqk8D5S681 pic.twitter.com/UD8puvY3D5 — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) June 4, 2019

Mark Hoppus finally spoke out about the rumors saying “There is not any talk of that right now,” Hoppus told KROQ-FM. “I mean I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumour at this point.”

Blink-182 is currently working on their eighth album, which will be the second album with DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba. The exact launch date is in the works as the album is half finished, but it is set to be released sometime in the summer.