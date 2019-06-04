Listen Live

Mark Hoppus Addresses Rumours of Tom Delonge Rejoining blink-182

"That is a completely unfounded rumour at this point"

By Entertainment

Rumours have been circulating that former band member and guitarist Tom DeLonge may return to Blink-182.

DeLonge had departed from the band in 2015 to chase aliens, and last month he claimed that he would reunite with Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. “Yes, everybody, I will play with Blink again,” DeLonge explained to San Diego’s 91X. “That’s the whole plan. I talk to Travis all the time, and I talked to Mark just the other day and we’re always discussing what makes sense and when.”

 

Mark Hoppus finally spoke out about the rumors saying “There is not any talk of that right now,” Hoppus told KROQ-FM. “I mean I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumour at this point.”

Blink-182 is currently working on their eighth album, which will be the second album with DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba. The exact launch date is in the works as the album is half finished, but it is set to be released sometime in the summer.

Related posts

Watch: The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue has arrived

Watch: Beyonce’s Voice Talents Finally Appear In New Trailer For Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Lion King’

New Study Says Drinking 25 Cups Of Coffee Is Still Safe With Your Heart

Iggy Pop set to release new book ‘Til Wrong Feels Right’ in October

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Raps

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Set To Launch ‘Digging Deep’ Podcast

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball feud