Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed

The Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian is a huge hit for Disney+. It’s gotten a lot of attention…primarily because of Baby Yoda.

John Favreau, the executive producer and show runner for the series, says it will be returning in the Fall of 2020 for a second season on Disney+. The first season wrapped with eight episodes on Friday.

Favreau tweeted the news along with a picture of a Gamorrean, the green species first introduced in “Return of the Jedi”. They were guarding Jabba the Hutt.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Favreau says he plans to direct an episode of season 2 and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, will also direct one.

Disney is also launching two more Star wars series on Disney+ next year. One featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and another starring the actor from “Rogue One”, Cassian Andor.