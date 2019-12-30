Listen Live

Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed

More baby Yoda!

By Entertainment, Morning Show

The Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian is a huge hit for Disney+. It’s gotten a lot of attention…primarily because of Baby Yoda.

John Favreau, the executive producer and show runner for the series, says it will be returning in the Fall of 2020 for a second season on Disney+. The first season wrapped with eight episodes on Friday.

Favreau tweeted the news along with a picture of a Gamorrean, the green species first introduced in “Return of the Jedi”. They were guarding Jabba the Hutt.

Favreau says he plans to direct an episode of season 2 and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, will also direct one.

Disney is also launching two more Star wars series on Disney+ next year. One featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and another starring the actor from “Rogue One”, Cassian Andor.

