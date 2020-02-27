Man Tricks Woman into Robbing Bank On First Date

We’ve all been on a bad date or two in our lifetimes. Maybe not as bad as this one. 40-year-old Shelby Sampson met 33-year-old Chris Castillo on a dating app and the two hit it off, so they planned a first date.

She picked him up at his parents’ house, and drove half an hour to the date’s destination while he drank wine in the passenger seat.

On the way, he asked her to stop the car near Bristol County Savings Bank. He got out of the car and went inside.

A few minutes later, she saw him running out of the bank carrying a hat, sunglasses, .44 caliber gun and $1,000 in cash.

This has got Hollywood movie written all over it. Lol. Christopher Castillo sentenced after robbing bank on first date and forcing woman to drive getaway car – The Washington Post https://t.co/MQxytWkvbc — Tommy Tiernan (@tommytiernan) February 14, 2020

He got in the car and apparently told her to “F&*#ing GO!”, which she did until she saw the flashing lights in her rear view mirror.

She was initially charged with being an accessory after the fact, but the charges were later dropped after police discovered she’d only met this man half an hour before the robbery.

Castillo apparently had to be dragged from the car and spit at the arresting officers.