Man Tricks Woman into Robbing Bank On First Date

She is likely going to take a break from dating after this one...

By Funny, Morning Show

We’ve all been on a bad date or two in our lifetimes. Maybe not as bad as this one. 40-year-old Shelby Sampson met 33-year-old Chris Castillo on a dating app and the two hit it off, so they planned a first date.

She picked him up at his parents’ house, and drove half an hour to the date’s destination while he drank wine in the passenger seat.

On the way, he asked her to stop the car near Bristol County Savings Bank. He got out of the car and went inside.

A few minutes later, she saw him running out of the bank carrying a hat, sunglasses, .44 caliber gun and $1,000 in cash.

He got in the car and apparently told her to “F&*#ing GO!”, which she did until she saw the flashing lights in her rear view mirror.

She was initially charged with being an accessory after the fact, but the charges were later dropped after police discovered she’d only met this man half an hour before the robbery.

Castillo apparently had to be dragged from the car and spit at the arresting officers.

