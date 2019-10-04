Man Sues Ex-Friend for Seducing and Stealing his Wife

In the state of North Carolina, people can file for “alienation of affection” against the person who seduced their spouse.

Kevin Howard was awarded $750,000 in a lawsuit where he sued his best friend for seducing and stealing his wife.

Although he says it did not heal his heart, under the Alienation of Affection law Kevin Howard sued his wife's lover and won https://t.co/GUQhsAb50C — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 3, 2019

According to WITN, Howard claims his friend came over for dinner to intentionally destroy the marriage.

“We shared stories. We talked about [our] personal lives. She had originally told me that she wanted a divorce because I work too much, wasn’t around to be there and I worked too much. I talked about that as part of my mistake in the situation, but it was like a punch in the gut because I thought I had this trust for 12 years and love.”

Howard claims he didn’t sue for the money but rather to protect the sanctity of marriage.