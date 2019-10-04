Listen Live

Man Sues Ex-Friend for Seducing and Stealing his Wife

Ex-friend sounds about right!

By Funny, Morning Show

In the state of North Carolina, people can file for “alienation of affection” against the person who seduced their spouse.

Kevin Howard was awarded $750,000 in a lawsuit where he sued his best friend for seducing and stealing his wife.

According to WITN, Howard claims his friend came over for dinner to intentionally destroy the marriage.

“We shared stories. We talked about [our] personal lives. She had originally told me that she wanted a divorce because I work too much, wasn’t around to be there and I worked too much. I talked about that as part of my mistake in the situation, but it was like a punch in the gut because I thought I had this trust for 12 years and love.”

Howard claims he didn’t sue for the money but rather to protect the sanctity of marriage.

