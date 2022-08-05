Man Pulls Ultimate Hero Move And Scares Off Bear To Protect Family And Dog

When you’re face to face with a wild animal, you feel like your natural instincts would kick in — but you don’t know because it’s a rare occurrence. You can hope you would pull a very unselfish move and protect your family but —- that’s not a guarantee. Hopefully that situation never presents itself.

However, if the situation ever does arise, take notes from this guy. His wife was on the phone on their porch and noticed a black bear chasing their dog, she does something that can be applauded which was scream at the top of her lungs, make noise and can scare a bear off. She screamed her husbands name who came running out of their house and handled the situation perfectly.