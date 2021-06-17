Man Pays $5 For Bowie Original Now Making Over $50k

It’s a thrifters dream.

A man in the North Bay area was blown away when he found a David Bowie original painting, a part of his 90’s Deadhead series for just $5.

The story has gone viral after the painting was authenticated because the man smartly has now put it up for auction. The original predictions for what this rare find would go for ranged from $9,000 to $12,000. Right now the highest bid is for over $50,000 for DHead XLVI.

The painting is a portrait with Bowie’s signature on the back and the name of the painting.