Man Cuts Ties with Family Because They Chew Too Loud

If you hate the sound of chewing...you're not alone

It’s an actual disorder.

Misophonia: a disorder in which certain sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses that some might perceive as unreasonable given the circumstances.

Derrol Murphy is one of those people. He apparently becomes enraged and panicked from the sound of chewing to the point where he hasn’t spoken to his family for four years.

“I thought I was crazy for many years. Little noises would make me just fly into a rage,” said Murphy.

“People don’t understand it and I can’t explain it. It’s affected relationships, especially people I’ve been dating and family members, because you take it out on the people closest to you because you think they should understand.”

Apparently throat clearing is the thing that really irks him.

Same Derrol, same.

