Man Creates Parlay Card with Betting Props for Wedding
Here's hoping his idea becomes a wedding staple
One man has gone viral for finding the positive in every situation. He created a parlay card for a wedding he was attending.
The card covers your typical wedding topics like: band or DJ? Who cries first? How long will the first dance be? and What’s the signature cocktail?
For those of us who dread weddings…this might be a saving grace.
A parlay card for props at a wedding 😭— br_betting (@br_betting) July 17, 2022
(via mattolive8/IG) pic.twitter.com/Nrfue9jL9D
People on Twitter loved the idea.
These odds are straight thievery but rest assured my wedding will feature something like this 😂#GamblingTwitter https://t.co/SsXaOlhbxs— Daily College (+MLB) Bets (@DailyCFBCBB) July 17, 2022
My type of wedding https://t.co/MhWyTSCBK1— 🤽🏾♂️ (@Xce11ent) July 17, 2022
(cover photo via Nicu Buculei flickr)