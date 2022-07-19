Man Creates Parlay Card with Betting Props for Wedding

One man has gone viral for finding the positive in every situation. He created a parlay card for a wedding he was attending.

The card covers your typical wedding topics like: band or DJ? Who cries first? How long will the first dance be? and What’s the signature cocktail?

For those of us who dread weddings…this might be a saving grace.

A parlay card for props at a wedding 😭



EPIC



(via mattolive8/IG) pic.twitter.com/Nrfue9jL9D — br_betting (@br_betting) July 17, 2022

People on Twitter loved the idea.

These odds are straight thievery but rest assured my wedding will feature something like this 😂#GamblingTwitter https://t.co/SsXaOlhbxs — Daily College (+MLB) Bets (@DailyCFBCBB) July 17, 2022

