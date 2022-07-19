Listen Live

Man Creates Parlay Card with Betting Props for Wedding

Here's hoping his idea becomes a wedding staple

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

One man has gone viral for finding the positive in every situation. He created a parlay card for a wedding he was attending.

The card covers your typical wedding topics like: band or DJ? Who cries first? How long will the first dance be? and What’s the signature cocktail?

For those of us who dread weddings…this might be a saving grace.

People on Twitter loved the idea.

(cover photo via Nicu Buculei flickr)

