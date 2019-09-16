Listen Live

Man Brings Emotional Support Clown to Termination Meeting

What a nice jester

By Funny, Morning Show

Getting fired sucks…big time. People deal with that sort of news in very different ways, emotional support animals are very common…emotional support clowns…are not.

One man in New Zealand brought an emotional support clown to the meeting where he knew he was being laid off.

Apparently Joshua Jack paid $200 to have “one of the best clowns in Auckland” help him through this difficult time. The clown allegedly mimed crying when he was told the news, and made balloon animals in an effort to break the tension in the room.

