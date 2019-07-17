Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Cocaine Across Border Under Toupee

There’s going to be hell toupee for a Colombian man who was caught trying to smuggle $34,000 of cocaine into Spain under his hair piece.

He apparently appeared ‘considerably nervous’ arriving to Barcelona on a flight from Bogotá and attracted the attention of airport security for having a wig that appeared to be a ‘disproportionate size’.

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre en el Aeropuerto de El Prat (Barcelona), procedente de Bogotá, que ocultaba medio kilo de cocaína en el doble fondo de su peluquínhttps://t.co/4nCT2UsfWM pic.twitter.com/Piih73Ei16 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) July 16, 2019

The best part about these photos is that he’s still wearing the drugs on his head…oh also the fact that police are calling it “operation toupee”.