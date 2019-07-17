Listen Live

Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Cocaine Across Border Under Toupee

His freedom quickly vanished into thin hair...

By Funny, Morning Show

There’s going to be hell toupee for a Colombian man who was caught trying to smuggle $34,000 of cocaine into Spain under his hair piece.

He apparently appeared ‘considerably nervous’ arriving to Barcelona on a flight from Bogotá and attracted the attention of airport security for having a wig that appeared to be a ‘disproportionate size’.

The best part about these photos is that he’s still wearing the drugs on his head…oh also the fact that police are calling it “operation toupee”.

[via NY Post]

