Making Change – Black History Month Celebration

From 6-10 p.m.

Showcasing speakers, artists, musicians and poets from across Simcoe County. Featuring: “Black & Blues” a ‘60s Blues and R & B review with The Feelin’ Good Band; “Sketches of Black Music” narrates the development and evolution of Black music in the United States through live performance and poetry with musicians Gwyn Beaver and Shawn Pitre; singer-songwriter Cassandra Amanyangole, and more to be announced.

Partners: Creative Barrie (City of Barrie), YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka Immigrant Services

Tickets: $20 per person click here