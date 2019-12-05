MACLAREN ART CENTRE – WINTER SEASON OF EXHIBITIONS

7pm-9pm

The MacLaren Art Centre is thrilled to announce our winter season of exhibitions.

Admission free

This season of exhibitions presents an exciting roster of artists shedding light on the landscape, great literature and narratives of place.

Projects include Bewabon Shilling: Between the Forest and the Sky, a major solo show of recent paintings by Rama Mnjikaning First Nation artist Bewabon Shilling; This Tremendous Arc featuring illustrations of canonical literature by visual artist, actor, novelist, poet, screenwriter and playwright, Bertram Brooker (1888-1955); Northern Convergences: Felix Kalmenson, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Jeneen Frei Njootli, Charles Stankievech, which brings together four contemporary artists who reread these holdings as a colonial archive, illuminating resonances between Russian and Canadian colonialism from 1733 to the present; a screening of three films by Isuma, (In)tangible Archives, which investigate archives as both physical and oral repositories; and Sovfoto 20/20, which examines the aesthetics of innovation as a means of demonstrating how artist and designers can be architects of the future.

Our Winter Exhibitions are made possible with the generous support of Barriston Law.

For more information: https://bit.ly/2Opes3X

Image credits: Bewabon Shilling, Beyond the Border, 2019, oil on canvas, 112 x 112 cm. Photo courtesy of the artist (left) and Tanya Lukin Linklater, In Memoriam, 2012, video still. Courtesy of the artist (right)