This Children’s Mental Health Week, your steps will count more than ever.

Lutherwood’s 26,000 Steps for Kids will take place May 2-8th.

Why 26,000 steps?

1 in 5 children/youth have a treatable mental health condition and with 130,000 children and youth living in Waterloo Region, that means about 26,000 need help. AND the pandemic has increased those numbers!

Join us from your local neighbourhoods, parks, or trails to show your support and raise funds and awareness for children’s mental health. Funds raised through this event will directly support programming at Lutherwood’s Children Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services.

Register as an individual or create a team to maximize the fun! Teams can participate together or apart and combine their distances to complete the challenge – whatever works best for you!

Choose your challenge: Steps for Kids 2021 has three different challenges to pick from – choose one or do all three! Feel free to walk, run, wheel, or row your boat for 5, 10 or 20 kilometers! (Did you know that 26,000 steps are approximately 20 kilometers?)

The goal is distance, not speed – take your time, you have a whole week!

Thank you for being a children’s mental health champion!