Love Go-Karts? You Can Race This Winter Away!

If you’re like me, an adrenaline rush is the only way to happiness. We can keep it going and keep moderately warm this winter!

The Innisfil Indy is hosting their wicked races in the snow once again, entry costs $100.00 dollars per person if you are bringing your own Kart, or $175.00 if you’d like to use one from the track.

There is no championship prizing however if more then 10 participants show for the events which kick off this weekend, December 9th, They pay out cash prizing !

Get your Driving shoes, your gloves and get ready to race!!