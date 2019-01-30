‘Lord Of The Rings’ Director Peter Jackson Takes The Lead On New Documentary About The Beatles

Today is the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ final concert, and Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are marking the legendary event with a huge announcement. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson will be taking the lead on a new documentary that revolves around the foursome’s final album, Let It Be.

NEW FILM PROJECT – We are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration between The Beatles and the acclaimed Academy Award winning director Sir Peter Jackson. pic.twitter.com/7e0h95FOWV — The Beatles (@thebeatles) January 30, 2019

The Oscar-winning director has received 55 hours of never-released footage alongside 140 hours of audio from the recording sessions. He plans to restore the clips with the same techniques he used in his recent World War 1 documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, where Jackson digitally restored 100-year-old footage by adjusting the frame rate, colourizing it, and converting it into 3D.

The film will be “the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about,” Jackson explains according to Consequence of Sound. “It’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

The currently untitled flick is in production, and it will be made with the full co-operation of John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono, George Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison, and surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

“Watching John, Paul, George, and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating – it’s funny, uplifting, and surprisingly intimate.” Jackson adds.