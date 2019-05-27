Encourage & Cope Cancer Support (a new support program for women with cancer in Oro Medonte/Orillia and area) has raised the funds necessary to host a Look Good, Feel Better Workshop in Orillia on May 27, from 10:30am-12:30pm @ the Couchiching Family Health Team.

LGFB workshop’s are free to women within their first year of cancer treatment. (Any type of cancer and any type of treatment.) Each registrant is given an amazing cosmetic/skin care kit and a two hour workshop discussing and helping with the appearance related effects of cancer treatment. The kit consists of brand names such as MAC, L’Oreal, Estée Lauder, Banana Boat, Mary Kay, Covergirl etc. It is an amazing opportunity to build self esteem and help women feel like themselves again.

For more information or to register for the program people can go to lgfb.ca or call 1-800-914-5665.