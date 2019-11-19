Local Brewery Featuring Dogs Who need Families on Beer Cans

Redline Brewhouse has teamed up with Finding Them Homes James Bay Pawsitive Rescue to feature some of the available dogs who are up for adoption on beer cans.

The six dogs who will be featured on the cans are Cobra, Crestie, Muse, Cayman, Chicago, and Piano. You can learn more about them here.

50 cents from every can purchased at Redlines retails store and 25 cents from cans purchased at the LCBO will be donated to the rescue.

There will also be a meet-and-greet event at Redline Brewhouse on December 21st so you can get an autograph before these pups become famous.

The cans will hit stores on November 25th.