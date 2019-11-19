Local Brewery Featuring Dogs Who need Families on Beer Cans
The cans hit stores November 25th
Redline Brewhouse has teamed up with Finding Them Homes James Bay Pawsitive Rescue to feature some of the available dogs who are up for adoption on beer cans.
The six dogs who will be featured on the cans are Cobra, Crestie, Muse, Cayman, Chicago, and Piano. You can learn more about them here.
50 cents from every can purchased at Redlines retails store and 25 cents from cans purchased at the LCBO will be donated to the rescue.
View this post on Instagram
We have never been SO excited for an event before! We recently saw the amazing news articles about what Fargo Brewing Company in North Dakota did for their local shelter pups and we decided to join in on this! Redline has partnered up with Finding Them Homes James Bay Pawsitive Dog Rescue, a local rescue organization in Barrie. We will be featuring their adorable puppers on our cans to raise awareness, not only for the amazing organization, but for dogs who are in need of a little extra publicity! We will have 6 dogs from Finding Them Homes featured on our cans that are in need of their furever homes and have been waiting a while! These dogs are found on https://findingthemhomes.com. You can look at them under the ‘adoptable dog’ section by their names: Cobra, Crestie, Muse, Cayman, Chicago, and Piano. On top of these famous puppers joining the line up on Redline cans and getting their debut, you will also have the opportunity to come visit them on Saturday, December 21st at Redline. These amazing and deserving dogs will be here to meet and greet everyone! A portion of our sales for this day will be donated back to Finding Them Homes organization so make sure to stop in and grab a beer while you meet these amazing dogs! We will be updating the arrival times of the 6 dogs so stay tuned for details! If you have any questions please contact us!
There will also be a meet-and-greet event at Redline Brewhouse on December 21st so you can get an autograph before these pups become famous.
The cans will hit stores on November 25th.