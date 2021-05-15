Local Band Looking for your Vote

A local Barrie based band is looking for a place in the national spotlight, and they need your votes. Formed in 2021, A One Way Ticket mixes a blend of genres in a new and exciting way and has officially applied to the CBC talent search program Searchlight, The Hunt for Canada’s Next Great Talent.

The first stage of the competition is getting enough fan support to be able to crack the top 100 entries, so this is where the band could use your help to launch them deeper into the competition. A One Way Ticket was formed by Jake Mathias (Lead Singer/Songwriter, Acoustic & Keys+) and Jaydon Green (Lyricist, Singer/Rapper) who together write music for the group. The band consists of 6 members: Jorden Mathias (Bass, Guitar), Adam O’Connor (Drums), Dale Drennan (Electric Guitar), Jason MacNeill (Electric Guitar) as well as Jake & Jaydon.

The guys have also been instrumental behind the scenes of Barrie’ Live Music Show Facebook page, a page dedicated to functioning as a platform for local and regional musicians to perform live, while at the same time raising money for various community projects in our local area.

To cast your vote for A One Way Ticket, and to hear their audition song, click here. Voting is open now through May 20th at 3pm.