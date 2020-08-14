Listen: Weezer share ‘Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)’ for ‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music has been announced, and as part of the announcement, Weezer’s contribution “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” has been released.

Weezer’s anthemic hard rock is perfect for Bill & Ted, and their contribution is an edit from Bill & Ted’s band, Wyld Stallyns. Get ready to rock because this track features an air guitar-worthy solo.

The soundtrack also features tunes from FIDLAR, Cold War Kids, Mastodon, Lamb of God, and more.

Listen to “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” and check out the tracklist for the soundtrack below.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Soundtrack Tracklist:

01 – Big Black Delta, “Lost In Time”

02 – Alec Wigdahl, “Big Red Balloon”

03 – Weezer, “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

04 – Cold War Kids, “Story Of Our Lives”

05 – Mastodon, “Rufus Lives”

06 – Big Black Delta, “Circuits Of Time”

07 – POORSTACY, “Darkest Night”

08 – Lamb Of God, “The Death Of Us”

09 – FIDLAR, “Breaker”

10 – Culture Wars, “Leave Me Alone”

11 – Blame My Youth, “Right Where You Belong”

12 – Wyld Stallions, “Face The Music (feat. Animals As Leaders and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)”

13 – Wyld Stallions, “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Face the Music is set for release on September 1st.