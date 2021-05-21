Listen* The Tragically Hip Release Six Songs For May 24 Weekend

The Tragically Hip will be performing at the upcoming Juno Awards on June 6th and it will be the first time the band has played for an audience since the passing of Gord Downie in 2017. Than just yesterday the band made a surprise announcement that six previously unreleased songs would see the light of the day. Five of the six tracks were recorded in 1990 in New Orleans, and the last is live recording from the year 2000.

Just in time for the May 24 weekend all six songs are available today part of their album Saskadelphia, which refers to the touring they did in the early 90s.

Have a listen to all six new tunes below.