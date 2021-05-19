Listen* The Glorious Sons Drop New Song ‘Daylight’

It didn’t take a psychic to predict that 2021 was going to be a year blessed with lots of new music. The Glorious Sons were teasing a new song the past few days and finally decided that May 19th would be the day for new music. Usually a Friday thing for some new tunes but no one’s complaining about an early release. The Glorious Sons haven’t released an album since 2019, so with the 2 year gap, mixed in with a pandemic year we could certainly see a few more songs if not an album from the guys in Kingston.