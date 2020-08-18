Listen: Sam Roberts Band share new track “I Like The Way You Talk About The Future”

Sam Roberts Band have made their return with a catchy new track, “I Like The Way You Talk About The Future.”

The new song marks the second new tune from Sam Roberts Band this year, and it comes packed with an infectious groove-heavy instrumental line.

“Essentially, in my mind, it comes back to the need for some light,” Roberts explains. “A way forward. To shine some kind of bright light on the future, the path that we’re walking and not giving in to despair.”

Listen to “I Like The Way You Talk About The Future” below.