Listen: Rolling Stones share War on Drugs’ remix of ‘Scarlet’

THE STONES' DELUXE EDITION OF 'GOATS HEAD SOUP' IS OUT SEPTEMBER 4

By Entertainment

The Rolling Stones have released the War On Drugs’ remix of their recently released single, “Scarlet.”

Despite only getting released this year, the original track was recorded in 1973 with guitarist Jimmy Page.

“I just re-imagined the song as if I had Mick, Keith and Jimmy in the room with me,” the War On Drugs singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel explains. “After messing with my Linn Drum for a bit, the song fell into this double-time thing and I just went with it. I called my friend and bandmate, Dave Hartley, to fill out the bass on the new groove. Then I figured if I had Jimmy Page in the room I’d probably ask him to plug into my favourite rack flanger so that’s what I did. My friend Anthony LaMarca added some last-minute percussion. I’m so honoured to have gotten to work on this especially since ‘Angie’ was probably the first ‘rock’ song that I asked to be played on repeat when I was really young.”

Listen to the War On Drugs’ “Scarlet” remix below.

The new remix is exclusive to the digital deluxe edition of the Rolling Stones’ 1973 Goats Head Soup album, which is set for release on September 4th.

