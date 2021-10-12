Listen* Robert Plant’s Voice In 2021 Is Still Incredible: Releases New Song ‘High And Lonesome’

Robert Plant is still active and his iconic voice is certainly not going to waste, even though it’s not with Led Zeppelin. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have a new album due out next month, although 11 of the 12 tracks are covers, the only original song being, ‘High And Lonesome’ which you can listen to below.

The official audio for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ “High And Lonesome” from their forthcoming release, ‘Raise The Roof’, out November 19th.