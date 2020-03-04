Listen Live

Listen: Robert Plant and new band Saving Grace cover Low’s ‘Everybody’s Song’

SAVING GRACE IS TOURING THE U.S. FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS MAY

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and his new band Saving Grace have released a cover of Low’s “Everybody’s Song.” The band has also announced their first ever U.S. tour, with seven dates set for May.

Formed in 2019, Saving Grace features Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, cuatro and acoustic and baritone guitars).

Give the cover of “Everybody’s Song” a listen and check out Saving Grace’s U.S. tour dates below.

 

