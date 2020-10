A few weeks ago a massive 77 song album was put together to raise money for Voting Rights Lab, the compilated was titled Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy: Vol. 2— and Pearl Jam added one song to the 77. Orignally it was only able to stream for 24 hours in order to raise money but now the song has been released to the public.

Have a listen to Pearl Jam’s ‘Get it Back’ below.