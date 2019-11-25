Listen Live

LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Single “Straight To Hell”

Ozzy Osbourne just released his second single from his upcoming album, Ordinary Man. It’s called “Straight To Hell” and it features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.


He also just made a return to the stage at the American Music Awards last night. Check out his performance:

