LISTEN: Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Single “Straight To Hell”
Featuring...
Ozzy Osbourne just released his second single from his upcoming album, Ordinary Man. It’s called “Straight To Hell” and it features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.
YouTube / Ozzy Osbourne
He also just made a return to the stage at the American Music Awards last night. Check out his performance:
It got hot at Ozzy Osbourne’s and Post Malone’s #AMAs performance! #ozzyosbourne #postmalone pic.twitter.com/Zdkr2jMOXx
— Pop Newsroom (@PopNewsroom) November 25, 2019