Listen* New Tune From Semisonic

Semisonic has not released new music since 2001! That’s a 19 year drought from the band, and then just last week they finally dropped another song. They rose to fame with their song closing time which we still play here on Rock 95 and it’s the perfect song to play at the end of the night at any bar, and is done so as a polite way of saying LEAVE!

It’s tough to really say Semisonic has a definitive sound when most people only know their one tune. But have a listen to track they released on June 26th, part of an EP that’s dropping in September.