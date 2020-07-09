Listen* New-ish Rolling Stones

At 9am EST this morning we got a treat from the Stones who released a previously unheard track, Criss Cross. Now it is a “new” song but it was actually recorded 40 years ago. The Stones are going to be released a reissue of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” which will feature Criss Cross, and two other tracks, due out Sept 4th.

Im digging the sound, and they really nailed the video — have a listen and a look below.