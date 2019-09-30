Listen Live

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release brief instrumental ‘A Love Letter From Us’

THEIR FORTHCOMING COLLABORATIVE ALBUM 'COLORADO' DROPS ON OCTOBER 25

By Entertainment

After the release of “Rainbow of Colors” and “Milky Way,” Neil Young and Crazy Horse have released a brief instrumental titled “A love letter from us.”

The new track is just over a minute long, and serves as an ode to Earth. The beautiful track comes with a short video that delivers different messages about why Earth is an important place. “Thanks for being our home,” Young wrote of the track on the Neil Young Archives site.

Listen to “A love letter from us” below.

Their forthcoming collaborative album ‘Colorado’ drops on October 25th.

Lead photo courtesy of Tore Sætre.

