*Listen* Noel Gallagher Shares A Previously Unreleased OASIS tune

Have a Listen Below

While you were sleeping last night around midnight, I was just having lunch –and I saw on twitter that Noel Gallagher was trending. I thought oh maybe he released some new music — which he kind of did. This the tweet from earlier.

That’s right a previously unreleased Oasis track! Now when I saw this last night I thought ah damn going to have to wait a whole day — but they are ahead of us (5 hours I think). So not all day. It’s out right now. And if this is the first you’re hearing of the news, then you didn’t have to wait at all.

