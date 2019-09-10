Listen Live

Listen: Green Day make their return with title track off their forthcoming album ‘Father Of All’

THE FOLLOW-UP TO 2016'S 'REVOLUTION RADIO' DROPS ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020

Green Day have announced a new album called Father of All…, which is set to drop on February 7th, 2020. Today, the band has released the title track from the forthcoming record.

Father of All… marks Green Day’s first album since the release of 2016’s Revolution Radio. The raucous new tune is definitely a new sound for Green Day, with gritty guitar lines, a rowdy drum beat, and grainy, processed vocal lines as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sings lines like, “Come on honey/ Count your money/ What’s so funny.”

Listen to “Father of All…” below.

