Listen: Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins releases ‘Crossed The Line (feat. Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)’, announces forthcoming album ‘Get The Money’

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has announced a solo record called Get the Money. As part of the announcement, Hawkins has released “Crossed the Line,” which features both Dave Grohl and Jon Davison.

The forthcoming record, which was produced by Hawkins himself, features a variety of artists like Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Perry Farrell, Mark King, Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, LeAnn Rimes, Roger Taylor, and Pat Smear. Today’s release, which features Grohl and Davison, revolves around a groovy instrumental line and Hawkins’ gritty vocals before exploding into a catchy, gritty tune.

Listen to “Crossed the Line” and check out the tracklist for Get the Money below.

Get the Money Tracklist:

01 – “Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)”

02 – “Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)”

03 – “You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)”

04 – “I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)”

05 – “Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)”

06 – “Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)”

07 – “C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)”

08 – “Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)”

09 – “Kiss the Ring”

10 – “Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)”

Get the Money is set for release on November 8th.