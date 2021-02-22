*Listen* First Audio From Mars Rover Perseverance
What does it sound like on MARS?
Imagine via NASA
The Mars Rover Perseverance has been making headlines now for a week from the incredible landing to sending photos and videos and now audio of what it sounds like on the red planet.
This is the audio that is circulating on the internet which has been viewed over 25 million times in 3 days.
Mars, fascinating. pic.twitter.com/WSyq8Ojna2
