Listen: City and Colour Unveils New Track 'Strangers'

Catch City and Colour At Budweiser Stage On November 22nd

By Entertainment

Following the release of “Astronauts,” Dallas Green has just unveiled another new City and Colour track, “Strangers,” off of his forthcoming album.

The pounding new single revolves around a gritty guitar line, driven drum beats, and Green’s melancholic vocals as he sings vulnerable, resonating lyrics like, “Can we get back/ to learning how to live?/ We are strangers in this land/ with so much left to discover.”

“‘Strangers’ is about how you will never truly know another human being,” Green explains in a statement. “You’ll never really understand what it’s like to be inside someone else’s brain or heart. So, we need to appreciate the differences. If we do, maybe we can live better with one another.”

Listen to “Strangers” below.

Catch City and Colour at Scotiabank Arena on November 22nd, 2019.

