Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus pays tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘Just What I Needed’

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has released a cover of The Cars’ classic track “Just What I Needed.”

Hoppus performed the track in honour of singer Ric Ocasek, who passed away earlier this week.

“A couple years ago, I was asked to record a creepy cover of ‘Just What I Needed’ for a TV show,” Hoppus wrote in a post along with the cover. “They wanted moody and strange, dark, and drony, with space for dialogue to go over it. I went into the studio with my friend James Ingram and this is what we came up with. The show was canceled so quickly the episode never aired, but if you can imagine a grim and grizzled detective determinedly working a murder case that shook them to the very core of their being, this is the music the show requested. It’s been sitting on a hard drive ever since, and with the sad news of Ric Ocasek’s passing, I thought I’d put it up here. Enjoy it. And go listen to the Cars.”

Listen to Mark Hoppus cover The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” below.