LISTEN* Beautiful Acoustic Version – Mad World

More and more artists are getting creative and going live on a daily or even weekly basis. At this point consumption of content is at an all time high, so I’m here for it. Curt Smith of Tears For Fears was with his daughter a few nights ago and decided to do an acoustic version of Mad World. Couldn’t be a more fitting song, and their voices mixed nicely and actually relaxed me. Was worth the watch.

