Alanis Morissette has made her return with her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

The new album comes 25 years after Jagged Little Pill, which boasted hits like “Hand in My Pocket,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Ironic.” The 11-track album marks Morissette’s first new record since 2012.

Stream Such Pretty Forks in the Road below.