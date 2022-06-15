Line-Up Announced for Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Taylor Hawkins passed away in the middle of the Foo Fighters tour in Colombia back in March.

They immediately cancelled their remaining appearances and shows. Last month they announced a tribute concert in Wembley Stadium on September 3 and they’ve just confirmed the line-up.

Liam Gallagher, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim, The Darkness’ Rufus Taylor, members of Taylor Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal will also be there along with Dave Chappelle.

The lineup for the L.A. concert, which takes place September 27th is expected to be announced later today.

Tickets for the London show go on sale this Friday and will be available here.

(cover photo via By Raph_PH)