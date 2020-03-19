Light At The End of The Tunnel — Oasis?

Everything you know has likely been cancelled. Any events/gatherings/parties/concerts they have all been cancelled or postponed. It sucks — I know. But it’s not like the event went on and YOU missed it. Everyone did. And because everyone is in the same boat, there will be some good to come of this.

When the world has been hit with tragedy — we bounce back. Many professionals are doing what they can now, and once this passes, everyone who felt they couldn’t use their talents during the event, will find their way down the road. I don’t want to look too far ahead. But in the same way — I have always been someone who felt the need to have something on my calendar to be excited for. That way when you have a bad day or week you can look at that calendar and know that something is coming up that you really wanted. Now I have wanted Oasis to reunite for as long as I can remember. I go through little spurts of listening to Oasis and right now I am in one of those. And when I opened up twitter I saw something I didn’t expect. I saw this.

Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

One half of Oasis, perhaps the more reckless brother Liam is once again saying an Oasis reunion could happen. Just recently Liam had been tweeting that his brother Noel is the one holding them back from reuniting. Is this the global event that could get Oasis back? I hope so. I think so. I like to be optimistic.

Back in 2017 after the bombings in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert, many musicians took the stage to perform for charity at the ONE LOVE MANCHESTER concert. This is a video of Liam Gallagher with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin singing an Oasis classic, Live Forever.

Noel didn’t join his brother for this event. Maybe he wasn’t ready. I hope he is soon. The world will need music, the world will need unison, the world will need good news. I hope some of that good news comes in the form of Oasis.