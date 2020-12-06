Liam Gallagher Debuts New Song

Liam Gallagher has been busy the past few weeks with a performance on The River Thames a few weeks ago, and has been making the rounds on some English talk shows, and was constantly asked about an Oasis reunion, to which he seemed optimistic. After the success of the first time playing on The River Thames, Liam decided to do it again and to premiere a new song at the same time. Have a listen to ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ below.

Musical guest Liam Gallagher performs “All You’re Dreaming Of” for The Tonight Show.

On Saturday, December 5th, Liam headlines “Down By The River Thames” a once-in-a-lifetime virtual live event streamed worldwide via MelodyVR. He and his band will deliver a set comprised of iconic hits from his solo discography and the Oasis catalogue in addition to a handful of surprises all on a barge floating down the Thames.