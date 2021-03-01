‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ Released From The Offspring Ahead Of New Album

Photo courtesy of Forbes.com

From an announcement a few weeks ago, we knew The Offspring were preparing to release a new album, and we just got the first taste of that with ‘Let The Bad Times Roll,’ the first track off the upcoming album of the same name.

April 16th is the targeted date for the release, but we can suspect a few more tracks to spill out before then.

Have a listen to ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ below.