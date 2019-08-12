Les Clefs d’Or Golf Class

The Club At Bond Head

4805 7th Line, Bond Head, Ontario L0G 1A0

The Club At Bond Head, Website

Additional Information

Locker Rooms

Available on lower level adjacent to the pro-shop

Practice Areas

Putting greens and driving ranges will open 7:00 AM

Golf Shop

Golf Shop will open at 8:00 AM

Attire

Casual attire during awards dinner.

Collared shirts on the golf course.

Bermuda shorts are acceptable.

Soft spikes only!

Refreshments

Course refreshments and snacks can be found at the Half Way House at the club house and from the snack cart.

