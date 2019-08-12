Listen Live

Les Clefs d’Or Golf Class

  • August 12, 2019
  • 4805 7th Line, Bond Head

Monday, August 12th 2019
09:30 AM – 11:00 AM

  • Group Photos
  • Registration
  • Foursome Photos
  • Putting Contest at the Practice Green
  • Golf Clinic at the Driving Range

11:00 AM

  • Tournament Begins – Shotgun Start

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

  • A few Cocktails to have on the Patio

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

  • Awards Dinner & Raffles
    (Raffles will begin following appetizers, and continue through dinner)

 

 

Location

The Club At Bond Head

4805 7th Line, Bond Head, Ontario L0G 1A0

The Club At Bond Head, Website

 

 

Additional Information

Locker Rooms

  • Available on lower level adjacent to the pro-shop

 

Practice Areas

  • Putting greens and driving ranges will open 7:00 AM

 

Golf Shop

  • Golf Shop will open at 8:00 AM

 

Attire

  • Casual attire during awards dinner.
  • Collared shirts on the golf course.
  • Bermuda shorts are acceptable.
  • Soft spikes only!

 

Refreshments

  • Course refreshments and snacks can be found at the Half Way House at the club house and from the snack cart.

For more info click HERE.

Related posts

No related posts.