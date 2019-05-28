Listen Live

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Set To Launch ‘Digging Deep’ Podcast

'Digging Deep' Will Cover The Behind The Scenes Of Plants' Music And Career

By Entertainment

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is set to launch a new podcast called Digging Deep.

The Podcast will focus on and explore Plant’s solo career in addition to his time in Led Zeppelin. Plant announced the news on Friday, and in the teaser below he explains that he will be picking some songs to be featured on the podcast that mixes constant shifts in sound and tension. The teaser also follows Plant as he listens to some of the tracks he recorded during his career and looks back and marvels at the music. The podcast aims to uncover the moments, people and places that have greatly influenced and inspired his hit tunes and deep cuts.

Check out a preview for Digging Deep below.

 

Digging Deep is set for release this June.

Related posts

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball feud

Sex Pistols’ Manager’s Son Preps Documentary ‘Wake Up Punk’

Watch: The New Trailer For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Sees Sarah Connor Wielding Weapons

WATCH: Awkward Actors During Standing Ovation after Screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at Cannes

WATCH: Seth Rogan & Charlize Theron – Truth.. or Dab

Watch: The Lumineers Show The Difficulty of Alcoholism In Dark New Video For ‘Gloria’

WATCH: The Who Play “Won’t Get Fooled Again” on Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon