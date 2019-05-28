Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Set To Launch ‘Digging Deep’ Podcast

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is set to launch a new podcast called Digging Deep.

The Podcast will focus on and explore Plant’s solo career in addition to his time in Led Zeppelin. Plant announced the news on Friday, and in the teaser below he explains that he will be picking some songs to be featured on the podcast that mixes constant shifts in sound and tension. The teaser also follows Plant as he listens to some of the tracks he recorded during his career and looks back and marvels at the music. The podcast aims to uncover the moments, people and places that have greatly influenced and inspired his hit tunes and deep cuts.

Check out a preview for Digging Deep below.

‘Digging Deep, The Robert Plant Podcast’ will launch on 3rd June, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts: https://t.co/idtVysQXCG pic.twitter.com/ziyaqeVeYS — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) May 24, 2019

Digging Deep is set for release this June.